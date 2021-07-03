Derbyshire head coach knows side need to learn how to win in T20

Daryl Mitchell took a landmark 100 T20 wickets for Worcestershire Rapids in the win. (Photo by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images)

The Falcons were beaten by Worcestershire Rapids by 14 runs in yet another fixture where they threw it away.

Cork said: "We are in positions to win games so although they're not perhaps learning how to win, they're getting themselves into positions.

"I think at halfway we're happy, but T20 is in four little facets of the game.

Dominic Cork says Derbyshire are losing momentum straight after the powerplay. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

"We all talk about a good powerplay but the major part is between overs six and 10 and what we are doing is losing momentum."

Daryl Mitchell became the first Worcestershire player to take 100 T20 wickets to help his side defend 167 for 6.

Despite 46 from Tom Wood, Derbyshire collapsed from 123 for 3 to end on 153 for 8.

New loan man Jade Dernbach quickly made his mark, using his experience to deny scoring opportunities and remove Riki Wessels.

The hosts ended the powerplay on 54 for 1, before Jake Libby was run out by Matt Critchley.

D’Oliveira and Ben Cox found it hard to find the ropes against tight bowling and the pressure told when D’Oliveira drove Critchley low to cover with only one run coming from the leg-spinners’ third over.

The discipline of Derbyshire’s bowling had kept Worcestershire in check with the first six coming in the 15th over when Whiteley drove Mattie McKiernan back over his head.

Whiteley pulled Logan van Beek for two fours before lofting Critchley over long on for six but fell to a superb running catch by van Beek in the 17th over.

It was a big wicket as Worcestershire were restricted to 20 off the last three overs.

The Falcons plundered poor bowling before Harry Came was bowled for 21 swinging at Charlie Morris off the last ball of the powerplay which ended on 57 for 1.

Mitchell and Sodhi slowed the run flow and took two wickets in consecutive overs.