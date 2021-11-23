Derbyshire fast bowler George Scrimshaw signs new deal

George Scrimshaw has extended his deal with Derbyshire and says he can't wait to start working with new head of cricket Mickey Arthur. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

The 23-year-old was a key figure in Derbyshire’s Vitality Blast bowling attack, excelling in the middle overs as he claimed 14 wickets at an average of 16.85, including best figures of 3-23 in a victory over Birmingham Bears at Edgbaston.

Chief Executive, Ryan Duckett, said: “Mickey [Arthur], although not joining-up with the squad until early December, has already spoken to the squad and begun identifying key areas for recruitment and retention, and securing the services of George was high on his list of priorities.

“We’re pleased that George has committed his future to the Club, as his performances in 2021 showed his quality with the ball, and the potential he possesses. We look forward to seeing what he can produce for Derbyshire over the next two seasons.”

Scrimshaw added: “Making my first-class and List A debuts last season were great milestones for me after some time off with injury and I’m very grateful to Derbyshire for giving me the opportunity to show what I can do with the ball.

“Working with Ajmal [Shahzad] has really helped my game particularly in the shorter formats, and I think that showed in my performances in the Vitality Blast this year. I am keen to keep building on this this in the 2022 season working with the coaches furthermore to improve across all formats.