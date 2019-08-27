Derbyshire Falcons stun leaders to reach T20 Blast quarter-finals

Delighted Derbyshire Falcons secured a place in the T20 Vitality Blast quarter-finals with an impressive and pulsating 11-run over North Group leaders, Lancashire Lightning.

Coach Dominic Cork expressed his joy as the Falcons took Old Trafford by storm on Bank Holiday Monday, inflicting only the second defeat on the hosts in 13 group matches.

Cork said: “I don’t think you can ask any more from the guys. They worked their socks off against a Lancashire side with seven internationals at a multi-million pound stadium.”

In front of a bumper crowd of 14,752, Derbyshire posted a total of 162-3, with Wayne Madsen hitting a superb 69 off 39 balls and captain Billy Godleman supporting him with 57.

The pair shared 112 inside 13 overs for the second wicket to advance from 17-1 in the fourth over. Madsen reached his half-century in only 27 balls, firing three sixes and six fours.

Derbyshire managed only 66 runs from their last eight overs, and Cork felt they finished 15 short. But his bowlers and fielders did him proud as Lancashire’s reply fell short on 151-9.

Opener Liam Livingstone was a big danger, cracking 58 off 36 balls. But once he had been caught behind off Alex Hughes, leaving the hosts 99-4 in the 13th over, Falcons turned the screw. Their best bowler was Ravi Rampaul with 3-19 from his four overs.