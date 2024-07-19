Female cricket around Derbyshire has received a boost.

Derbyshire Women will play in Tier Two of the restructured domestic pyramid from 2025 onwards, after the Club’s bid to the England & Wales Cricket Board was successful.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire’s senior Women’s team, as well as Girls’ Talent Pathway, will run alongside the current Men’s professional and junior development setup, as part of the new women’s domestic structure, which will see all first-class and national counties represented within the three-tier pyramid.

Derbyshire’s bid, which was presented as part of the process to determine which counties would be placed in each tier, was selected by the ECB, after showcasing the Club’s and Derbyshire Cricket Foundation’s commitment to growing the women’s game within the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a host venue attracting record crowds for several England internationals, as well as the 2017 ICC Women’s World Cup, Derbyshire continues to be one of the biggest supporters of women’s cricket in the country and in June hosted the groundbreaking Charlotte Edwards Cup Finals Day.

The Derbyshire Cricket Foundation has delivered significant growth in the Women and Girls game across the county and in 2023, Derbyshire clubs featured in more than a quarter of all women’s cricket played across the Midlands, while the likes of Danni Wyatt, Sarah Glenn and Bess Heath, have all been involved in the Women and Girls Pathway and gone on to make multiple appearances for the national side.

Further details regarding players and coaching staff for the Derbyshire Women’s team will be announced in due course.

Derbyshire Chief Executive, Ryan Duckett, said: “The restructuring of women’s domestic cricket is a huge moment for the game, not just in Derbyshire, but across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With our successful tier two bid, we now have the opportunity to build on the fantastic work that the Derbyshire Cricket Foundation have done over many years to further grow the women and girls’ game in the county.

“We look forward to competing within tier two, where we want to be one of the standard bearers, and make a push to break into tier one, but also to inspire generations of women and girls across Derbyshire to truly believe that cricket is a game for them.

“Throughout this development of our tier two programme, we will also maintain our strong links with The Blaze, to support the growth of women’s cricket within the East Midlands with double header fixtures alongside our senior men’s team featuring both the Blaze and our Women’s team where possible across the season.”