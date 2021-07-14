COVID causes cancellation of Derbyshire's Vitality Blast matches

Derbyshire's remaining Vitality Blast group games have been cancelled.

ECB has determined that Derbyshire CCC is unable to field a team of a strength appropriate to maintain the integrity of the two matches and of the competition as a whole.

Derbyshire are adhering to Covid-19 protocols and managing a number of injuries. In addition to six injured players, 14 members of Derbyshire’s squad are self-isolating after they were deemed as close contacts of an unnamed team-mate, who tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week.

Derbyshire were due to play Northamptonshire Steelbacks (Friday 16 July) and Yorkshire Vikings (Sunday 18 July) in their remaining group-stage matches.

Those matches will be deemed as having been cancelled. Under Playing Condition 16.11.4.5 the North Group will, therefore, be decided on an 'average points per completed match' basis.

The ECB has also confirmed the points allocation from the abandoned LV= Insurance County Championship match between Derbyshire and Essex.

The match is treated as a draw and in accordance with Playing Condition 16.2.3, both teams have been awarded eight points for a draw plus the bonus points they had accrued before the match was abandoned; total points - Essex (11), Derbyshire (9).

Derbyshire chief executive, Ryan Duckett, said: “This demonstrates how easily the knock-on effects from an isolated case can impact a squad and it is unfortunate that, in the one instance in which the club has used a coach to travel to an away fixture, the regular testing returns a positive result and all 14 players on the coach are required to self-isolate.

“It is a disappointing situation for Members and supporters, but safety on and off the field must always come first and I’m grateful for the understanding shown by all of the counties involved, as well as the ECB and the public health team at Derby City Council for their continued guidance.