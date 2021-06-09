Christian Iddon completes final test event ahead of British Superbikes Opener

Christian Iddon is happy with his progress ahead of the season-opener. (Photo by Ker Robertson/Getty Images

With a limited number of spectators being allowed back trackside, the opening session in the morning saw Iddon in seventh place with a lap time of 1:06.961.

The temperature rose for the early afternoon session and Iddon, upped his pace to end the session third fastest to record a fastest lap of 1:06.448.The third and final session was held in the late afternoon with conditions at their hottest with Iddon unable to better his earlier time but finished up in seventh overall for the Penrith-based team.

Iddon said: “I was happy with our progress today as this was the last time we got to work on our settings before the opening round.

"We have done a lot of work this year and with it being my second year with the team, I’m able to relay the feedback better.

"We are better placed than we were last year and that didn’t go too badly so I’m very happy.

"I’m not bothered about the time sheets, and we have never chased a fast lap time all throughout testing, I’m fine as it’s all about race runs for me and that’s what we’ve been concentrating on.

"There are still improvements to make, and we’ll continue to work but it’s nearly go time.