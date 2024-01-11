News you can trust since 1852
Register
BREAKING
Members of High Peak Athletics Club celebrate success.Members of High Peak Athletics Club celebrate success.
Members of High Peak Athletics Club celebrate success.

Check out this smashing gallery of Buxton and High Peak's sports scene down the years, including High Peak Athletics Club, Buxton Athletics Club, Buxton Junior School and Fairfield Endowed Junior School

This retro sports gallery takes a look at Buxton’s athletics and school sports scene from over the years.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 15th Oct 2021, 10:43 GMT
Updated 11th Jan 2024, 11:34 GMT

The pictures show the area’s youngsters enjoying playing an active part in their club.

Have a look and see if someone you know features.

And if you like this gallery, why not check out this junior football gallery here.

Members of Buxton AC pose during an event.

1. Buxton Athletics Club

Members of Buxton AC pose during an event. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Pupils from Fairfield Infant School try out different sports.

2. Fairfield Infant School

Pupils from Fairfield Infant School try out different sports. Photo: Anne Shelley

Photo Sales
New Mills Juniors U11’s show off their new kit for the 2014/15 season.

3. New Mills Juniors U11’s

New Mills Juniors U11’s show off their new kit for the 2014/15 season. Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
Nathaniel Owen, Sam Soles, James Ashenden, Edward Diamond and Stuart Diamond from Chapel en le Frith High School’s cross country team.

4. Chapel en le Frith High School

Nathaniel Owen, Sam Soles, James Ashenden, Edward Diamond and Stuart Diamond from Chapel en le Frith High School’s cross country team. Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:High PeakBuxton