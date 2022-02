And that was just the case for these pupils from Buxton Community School, who competed for honours back in 2013.

Take a look and see if you or your child made our gallery.

And you can check out a retro gallery from Buxton’s cricket scene here and Buxton Hockey Club here.

1. Sports day The start of the year seven girls 100m races. Photo: Jason Chadwick Photo Sales

2. Sports day James Stainer winning the year ten boys discus Photo: Jason Chadwick Photo Sales

3. Sports day The start of the year seven boys 100m Photo: Jason Chadwick Photo Sales

4. Sports day Sophie Mellor sets a new record for the year nine discus. Photo: Jason Chadwick Photo Sales