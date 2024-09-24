Zak Chappell has been named Derbyshire's player of the year for 2024.

Megan Pittman claimed the Derbyshire Women’s Players’ Player of the Year, while Zak Chappell was named Derbyshire Men’s Player of the Year at the 2024 Gala Dinner, in association with The Conference Works, at The County Ground.

Players and coaches from the Derbyshire Men & Women’s teams were present at the awards ceremony, as well as a collection of sponsors, Members and key stakeholders.

For the first time, Derbyshire Women celebrated their end of season awards alongside the Men’s team, with Pittman joined by Lara Shaw (Batter of the Year), Emma Thatcher (Bowler of the Year) and Pagan Hardwick (Coaches’ Player of the Year) in claiming silverware, having already lifted the ECB County Championship T20 trophy earlier this season.

Harry Moore was named Academy Player of the Year, having broken through into the first team in both List A and first-class cricket, while Pat Brown (Vitality Blast Player of the Year & Spirit of Cricket Award) and Wayne Madsen (Vitality County Championship Player of the Year) were recognised for their contributions this summer.

Chappell took home four awards, picking up the Members’ Player of the Year, the Eddie Barlow Inspirational Performance Award, Metro Bank One-Day Cup Player of the Year and Derbyshire Men’s Player of the year.