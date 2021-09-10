Chapel-en-le-Frith's Hannah Morrison wins England Golf Ladies Champion of Champions title

Hannah Morrison shows off her trophy. Pic by Leaderboard Photography.

The journey began in late May when Hannah won the Derbyshire County Golf Ladies Amateur Championship at Mickleover GC.

This is the only way to be able to enter the England Golf Champion of Champions event, where all of the Counties send their respective champion.Hannah shot 73 over the allocated 36 holes at Woodhall Spa Golf Club, for a final total of +2 and victory by three shots.

“It’s a massive honour, especially as someone who comes from a small county,” Morrison said.

“I was hitting it really well but I made a few unnecessary bogies but then managed to putt good which really helped me.