Chapel-en-le-Frith High School cross country side make nationals

The Chapel-en-le-Frith's cross country team.

Having qualified first from the county round back in October, the intermediate girls’ team comprising of Grace Longden, Emma Johnson, Lucy Whelan, Jasmine Murphy, Florence Johnson and Henna Crossfield ran an outstanding race to come home third in the regional final.

That run secured them a place in the English Schools Cup final to be held in Newquay, Cornwall in December – a first appearance at the event for the school.

A school spokesperson said: “The school is very proud of this group of girls who thrived on a fast but hilly course.

"They have all benefitted from the coaching of Dan Latham who organises and coaches the athletes at the high schools’ running club.