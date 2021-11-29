Jack Massey - a world champion.

Roared on by over 500 travelling fans, 'One Smack Jack' saw off Belgian Bilal Laggoune in just three rounds in a career-best performance at a packed out Whites Hotel.

Massey, who was joined by multiple world champion Ricky Hatton MBE on his ring walk, had said he would take his time to work his way into the fight, predicting a 10th round stoppage.

But a left hook on Laggoune's chin had his opponent in trouble and Massey then piled on the pressure, forcing the referee to intervene and stop it as the Belgian looked unsteady after getting up from a count.

Laggoune was the more experienced man with just two losses in 29 outings but Massey boxed patiently from the first bell as he became the only man to stop his rival, and achieve his childhood dream of becoming world champion in the process.

Now with a record of 19-1, with 10 KOs, 28-year-old Massey can look forward to a 2022 that promises title defences, unification bouts, or potentially both.