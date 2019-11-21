Chapel boxer Jack Massey can make his boyhood dream come true next month in British title tilt

Chapel-en-le-Frith fighter Jack Massey can make his boyhood dream come true next month.

Massey meets Richard Riakporhe for the vacant British cruiserweight championship at the York Hall in Bethnal Green on Thursday, December 19th.

The scheduled 12-round fight will be screened live on Sky Sports and gives Massey the chance to finally get his hands on the Lonsdale belt.

The 26-year -old said: “I used to train as an amateur at the Northside gym in Manchester and we all went down to Wembley Arena to watch Craig Watson fight John O’Donnell for the vacant British welterweight title (in February, 2011).

“I remember Craig having his hand raised afterwards and them announcing him as the British champion.

“I got to hold the Lonsdale belt afterwards and all that really stuck in my mind.

“I thought to myself: ‘I could get this one day.’

“I’ve had my ups and downs, but here I am, getting ready to fight for the British title.”

One of the downs was the injury that ruled Massey out of a British-title challenge in July.

He was set to meet Lawrence Okolie before being injured and the unbeaten Rio Olympian has subsequently vacated, leaving Massey and Riakporhe to fight for the belt.

The Londoner has won all 10 fights – eight inside the distance – and Massey has some idea of what he’s up against.

“We did four rounds of sparring when I was in London to spar Dillian Whyte,” said Massey, who’s won all 15 pro fights after an amateur career that included Commonwealth Youth Games bronze and the ABA cruiserweight championship in 2013.

“I don’t read too much into that. I’m just thinking about getting in there and showing people what I’m all about. I have waited a long, long time for this.”

