Chapel and District Riding Club hold third show of the season
Chapel and District Riding Club dodged the showers and enjoyed the sunshine for their third show of the 2021 season held at their showground on Charley Lane, Chinley on Sunday 25th July.
Friday, 30th July 2021, 11:24 am
The club were pleased to be able to host the event, with both past and new members watching the competitions.
The event featured classes to suit all ages, types and abilities and saw the show-jumping ring come to life, beginning with the starters jumping 50cms cross-poles and finishing with the final class - jumping a very respectable 80-90cms.
The next horse show will take place on September 12th , with the same schedule and venue.
The next event is of a non-horsey type with the club’s annual Dog Show and Car Boot Sale.
Further details can be found on by visiting www.cdrc.org.uk or on the club’s Facebook page.