There were two fabulous centuries in this week’s Derbyshire & Cheshire League first division matches as drier wickets and more favourable conditions led to some very decisive wins.

As the league table starts to open up, every point counts.

Broadbottom CC vs Old Glossop CC

The visitors won the toss and elected to bat first. Old Glossop made 281-7 (45) with boundaries aplenty from Callan Kean who posted 118 runs, and Akhil Kalavagunta who made 53 runs. Broadbottom’s Oscar Pratt took 3-90 (11) however 22 of those runs were wides. In response, Broadbottom made 228 all out (41.3) with Chris Pratt making 71 not out, and Dominic Pervin making 50 runs. Old Glossop’s Rob Adderley took 4-36 (8.3) and Akhil Kalavagunta took 3-57(12). Old Glossop won by 53 runs. [Broadbottom 8 points, Old Glossop 20 points]

Dinting CC vs Dove Holes CC

Dove Holes won the toss and elected to bat first. Using their full 45 overs, Dove Holes made 241-5 (45) with T.Forder making a century on 100 not out, and M.Turner making 56 not out. There were 3 wickets for Dinting’s James Lythgoe (3-39 from 11). In response, Dinting made 101 all out (22.1) with Captain Ryan Nixon top scoring on 38 runs. Some tidy bowling from Dove’s S.Critchlow (4-29 from 5) and D.Waterhouse (4-22 from 6.1) gave Dove Holes the win by 140 runs. [Dinting 3 points, Dove Holes 20 points]

Hazel Grove CC vs New Mills CC

New Mills won the toss and elected to field first, putting Hazel Grove into bat. Hazel Grove took the full 45 overs to make 182-8 (45) with Stuart Knott top scoring on 68 runs. New Mills’ Josh Stevens took 3-25 (12) with 2 maidens. In response, New Mills made 171 all out (44.3) with Harry Lomakin-Rogers making 60 runs before he was run out. There were two wickets each for Dominic Nunn (2-35) and Colm Nunn (2-38). Hazel Grove won by 11 runs. [Hazel Grove 19 points, New Mills 7 points]

Newton CC vs Pott Shrigley CC

Pott Shrigley won the toss and elected to field first, putting the home side into bat. Newton made 184 all out (38.4) with Captain Jonny Mercer top scoring on 39 runs. Pott Shrigley’s Chris Oake (3-39) and Alexander Jackson (3-38) took three wickets each. In response, Pott Shrigley made 153 all out (43.1) with Alexander Jackson featuring again as the top scorer with 66 not out. Newton’s Cameron Barnard too 3-27 (7) with 2 maidens. Newton won by 31 runs. [Newton 19 points, Pott Shrigley 8 points]

Tintwistle CC vs Stalybridge CC

The home side won the toss and elected to bat first. Tintwistle made 194 all out (43) with Thomas Robins scoring 53 runs. There were three wickets each for Staly’s James Brady (3-38 from 10, 2 maidens) and Danny Humphreys (3-15 from 3). In response, Stalybridge made 109 all out (31.4) with Zeeshan Nasser top scoring on 39 runs. Tintwistle’s Stuart Rose took 3-24 (4). Tintwistle won by 85 runs. [Tintwistle 19 points, Stalybridge 6 points]

Whaley Bridge CC vs Hayfield CC