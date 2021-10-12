Buxton's Chris Kent finishes British Motorcycle Clubs 2021 season with a race win

Chris Kent picked up a race win during a competitive end to the season.

Kent, who would be racing on the Indy circuit, arrived in fourth place of the British MZ250 Championship and still with a mathematical chance of taking the top spot.

But it would have required victory in all four races on his Powder House Coatings supported MZ250.

However, the weather Gods and Brands Hatch circuit staff removed even that small chance, by reducing the weekends racing to only three races due to the impending bad weather forecast to hit the area on Saturday afternoon.

Chris Kent ended a tough season on a high.

A third place start in Race 1, after a wet qualifying meant the local man was well placed to attack, but several fast starting rivals pushed him back to seventh place.

A determined fight back saw the Buxton man regain sixth place and only miss out on another place by a bike's length on the line.

Race 2 began on a dry track on Sunday morning with Kent on the second row in fourth place.

But he fought back to secure a podium position by less than a second.

Race 3 was set for the championship decider with three riders still having a possibility of victory.

Once again Kent started from fourth place but this time moved up to third at the opening corner and into second half way round the first lap.

Markers always play a big part on short circuits such as the Brands Hatch Indy but Kent was able to pick his way past them without compromising his speed too much and held on to win the final race of the season, in what turned out to be the closest finish in all classes in 2021.

“It’s been an up and down year for me,” he said, “Starting with two wins, then a couple of crashes and dealing with handling issues have been hard in such a highly competitive class, but ending the year with a win is pretty good.

“In the last race I could see when other riders were close behind by the shadows being cast along the straight so I could tell if I had to defend or could take a faster line into Paddock Hill, which certainly helped me take the win.”