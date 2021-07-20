Buxton's Abbie Wood bidding for Olympic glory
The eyes of Buxton will be on hometown hero Abbie Wood as she bids for Olympic glory in the coming days.
Wood made her senior British debut at the 2017 World Championships in Budapest and finished in 20th-place in the 400m in a time well outside her best.
But she has developed hugely since then and was a breakthrough star in the International Swimming League with the New York Breakers.
She won gold in the 4 × 100 metre freestyle relay event at the 2020 European Aquatics Championships.
And our home town girl, who is also a criminology student at Loughborough University, is hoping to take the next stop by bringing home Olympic gold.
But wherever she finishes, brilliant Abbie has already done herself and Buxton proud.