Buxton's Abbie Wood bidding for Olympic glory

Buxton's Abbie Wood is all set to make her first appearance on the grandest stage of them all. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Wood made her senior British debut at the 2017 World Championships in Budapest and finished in 20th-place in the 400m in a time well outside her best.

But she has developed hugely since then and was a breakthrough star in the International Swimming League with the New York Breakers.

She won gold in the 4 × 100 metre freestyle relay event at the 2020 European Aquatics Championships.

And our home town girl, who is also a criminology student at Loughborough University, is hoping to take the next stop by bringing home Olympic gold.