Buxton Swimming Club climbs the ranks at prestigious gala

Head of competition Andrew Stokes was full of praise for Buxton swimmers after they took on some of the biggest clubs in the Midlands at the prestigious Derventio Excel Short Course Gala.

With tough qualification times just to get into the gala, which was held at the Arc in Matlock, the Buxton club knew they would be up against some seriously good opposition.

But Stokes aaid: “Our select team showed they can achieve not only great times but also a raft of medals against the bigger clubs.

“This was a really tough gala for a small club like Buxton, but our performances will set our swimmers in the right direction as they prepare for the county championships in December.”

Seth Partridge celebrated victory in the 50m butterfly, while Ollie Ecob was second in the 50m freestyle and third in the 50m backstroke, and Matthew Foreman (50m butterfly), Chloe Montgomery White (100m individual medley) and James Ralph (100m individual medley) collected third places.

Personal-best times were recorded by Ralph, Montgomery White, Reece Bromley and Mia Stokes,