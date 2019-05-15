Buxton juniors make a splash at county finals

Buxton juniors made a splash at this years Derbyshire County Track and Field Championships.

On a weekend of sunshine and showers the juniors ran and jumped themselves to personal bests and gold medals, with a dip in the water jump to boot.

They also came away with Under 17 men’s and women’s Derbyshire titles in the 1500m Steeplechase.

First event for the juniors saw Heather Wilshaw taking on the Under 17 High Jump.

She put in a strong performance equalling her personal best to finish just outside the medals in fourth position.

Wilshaw then ran in the final of the 800m, putting in a second personal best time to finish sixth.

Grace Longden ran in the under 15 girls 800m, finishing with a personal best time in her heat to qualify for the final.

She then went even faster in the final, knocking a full 10 seconds off her previous best.

The 1500m Steeplechase was a new event for Buxton juniors Will Longden and Ellie Wilson, but they both showed they were well up for the challenge.

Wilson was first up in the under 17 girls race where she experienced her first ever water jump and took a bit of a dip.

But undeterred by her soaking she stormed on to not only win the under 17 race and become Derbyshire Champion but to run a County Qualification time of 5:45:83 on this, her Steeplechase debut.

Longden also had a fantastic debut in his Steeplechase event, storming to victory in an outstanding time of 5:17:83 and becoming the Under 17 Derbyshire Steeplechase Champion.