Buxton golfers to benefit from improved facilities

Tarmac Tunstead’s stone and powders director Pete Butterworth tries out the new short course at Buxton and High Peak Golf Club. With him are (left to right): Dave Howard – Men’s captain; Elizabeth Gee - Ladies captain; Ron Clarke Club president. And in the background (left) Jon White Hon Sec. and (right) Nick Berry, Club professional.

Through two major grants over the last two years from the Tarmac’s national Landfill Communities Fund, the club has been able to install a short six-hole course and refurbish locker room facilities.

The short course can be used by anyone and the artificial grass greens allow it to be used all year round.

Bob Scott, Club chairman, said: “We are extremely grateful to Tarmac for its very generous support for these projects which will provide great benefits to members and the wider Buxton population.

"We have seen an increased interest in golf, from all ages, over the last year.