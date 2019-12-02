Buxton boxing club's annual show thrills packed house

The talents of Buxton Amateur Boxing Club were on show for a packed house at the Devonshire Dome when they staged their annual show.

The night was kicked off by the impressive Ollie Ransom, who competed in a skill bout and produced a sharp debut that demonstrated he is ready to take on more taxing assignments.

Next up was older brother Ethan Ransom in his first competitive fight. Against a taller opponent from the neighbouring Spire Boxing Academy in Chesterfield, he lost the contest but will look for revenge in a rematch this weekend.

Lewis Lingard entered the ring after a traumatic battle on the scales to ensure he was heavy enough. After a slow start, he was soon in the groove, only to lose on a split decision.

Ollie Wardle dominated his contest and proved how he has improved in his debut season. Two rounds were all he needed before his opponent retired.

Next in the ring was Keanan Bates, who came out a deserved winner after a sensible performance against an opponent with a long jab. He scored more shots, and his busy flurries caught the judges’ eyes.

Harry Brookes made a punch-perfect debut against another opponent from Spire. He demonstrated controlled, flawless boxing throughout to secure a unanimous win and clinch the club’s boxer of the year award.

Archie Durham was looking forward to his first fight on home soil, and didn’t disappoint. Boxing brilliantly throughout, he won each round and continues to improve.

Winning his second bout of the week, Connor Blackham was involved in a classic junior contest. His persistence and power earned him the Gary Thompson Memorial Trophy.

Another Buxton boxer who has improved significantly is Adam Mears. He was involved in a heavy-hitting trade-off with a fellow 70kg opponent from Derby City and triumphed with a stoppage in the third round after a disciplined display.

The show was rounded off by Josh Taylor, who was always sharper than his Derby City rival and knocked him out cold in a savage finish.