Buxton Athletic Club honours its star performers of the year

Bling abounded when Buxton Athletic Club celebrated the year’s achievements and hard work at their annual presentation night.

Trophies and medals were handed out to the star performers of 2019, including the overall club champions, who were Amy Clark with an outstanding 70 points, and Rob White, with a fantastic 69. Sam Willis and Ben Light were second, while Katie Rolfe and Jon Sewell took third placings.

In the veterans’ category, Tania Wilson and Terry Fowler claimed the trophies, while Kate Ledin and Pete Bailey took home the supervet accolades.

On the fells, Jason Brunnock has shone brightest during the year, and his winning of the overall fell champion (male) trophy was testament to his efforts. Likewise, Jo Bednall returned to her usual excellent form after injury, and won the equivalent female award. The veteran winners were Nick Jones and Sue Jeff.

The Fell Series Grand Slam category rewards the most prolific fell-racer, and there could be no more appropriate winner than Pete Bailey, who took part in all 15 of the races.

Two new awards, the Chairman’s Trophy and the Bradley Trophy, for the club winners of the English Fell Running Championships, were won by Jason Brunnock and Tania Wilson.

These two trophies were hand-crafted by club member Nigel Jeff and are unique mementos made from local limestone and metal. The Bradley Trophy is in memory of the late Jim Bradley, founder member and lifetime president of the club.

Nick Jones was Buxton’s overall ultra-distance male champion, while Martin Ward was top veteran.

On the roads, covering distances from 5K to the marathon, Kate Ledin was first female overall, Amy Clark second and Katie Rolfe third. For the men, the top three were Rob White, Alan Talbot and Jon Sewell.

Talbot’s name cropped up numerous times during the ceremony because he broke every single club record in the over-70 veterans’ category, from 5K to marathon, and was named the most improved male of the year.

Most improved female was Charlie Narejko, best newcomers were Ian Drayton and Jennie Light and the Target 5K Group award went to Jenny Cropper.

The services to the club trophy was won by Sheila Bradley, husband of the late Jim.