Buxton AC’s Will Longden lands British Inter-Counties fell title

Buxton Athletic Club’s Will Longden was crowned British Inter-Counties Junior Fell Champion after winning the U17 boys race in the Clougha Pike Fell Race at the weekend.

The event hosted the penultimate race in the English Junior Fell Championships incorporating the British Inter-Counties Junior Fell Championships.

An impressive 20 Buxton juniors took part with six of the Buxton team selected to represent Derbyshire in the U17 and U19 Inter-Counties Fell teams.

Longden led the Derbyshire team to gold medals in the team event as well.

Sam Soles and Stu Diamond were two thirds of the bronze medal-winning Derbyshire team in the U19 boys category.

The U17 girls Derbyshire team consisted of a full compliment of Buxton juniors - Lucy Bednall coming eighth, Amy Whelan 11th and Heather Wilshaw 15th.

Buxton team manager Rachel Dowle said: “This has been an amazing day for the Buxton team.

“Irrespective of the awesome haul of medals and impressive number of County selected runners, to have such an outstanding number of juniors turn out across all the age categories - six to 17-years-old, boys and girls, supported by a great bunch of family and friends, has made this a really phenomenal family, team, day out.

“The fact that this now puts the Buxton team in a solid bronze medal team position in a national championships with only one race to go is just the icing on the cake.”

Will Tighe returned to the fells after an excellent season on the track to take an outstanding second place in the U19 race with team mate Elliot Meylan also running his first race in this season’s Championships to come in a strong 12th.

Harry Bond ran for Buxton juniors in the U17 boys race coming in creditable 19th position.

Six year old superstar Stanley Cook led the U9 team home as 11th boy, followed by Jimmy Golden 22nd boy and Hannah Cudahy 12th girl, with sister Rachel was 20th U11 girl.

Jack Cook was first Buxton runner back in the U13 race in 18th, with the girls team of Lucy Whelan, Grace Bond, Molly Golden and Rebecca Cudahy 24th,26th, 29th and 32nd respectively.

The U15 girls duo of Lauren Wilshaw and Sienna Phillips both had great runs to finish 10th and 13th.

“Thank you to all the parents, families, friends and coaches who support the youngsters to attend these events and allow our kids to have these amazing experiences - we are all so very proud to be team Buxton,” added manager Dowle.