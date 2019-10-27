Buxton AC runners defy rain for cross-country success

TheNorth Staffordshire Cross Country fixture at Stafford Common proved as equally difficult to get to as it was for Buxton Athletic Club’s runners to race in on Saturday.

Extreme flood conditions put paid to many sporting fixtures, but cross country runners love wet and muddy conditions — and many Buxton juniors braved the blocked roads to get to compete.

With travel times doubled, a couple of the Buxton crew unfortunately missed their races.

But the bulk of the team battled on through the bogs and freezing rain in terrible conditions to produce excellent results on the day.

First up were the fabulous under 11 girls, who were led home by Flo Brown, with teammates Eden Pigott, Rachel Cudahy and Emily Jones all packing well in a great team effort.

The under 11 boys were left one short due to the awful travel conditions, but fought on with both Jonty Brown in fourth and Jim Burgess in 24th also significantly improving their individual placings in the league results.

The under-13 team saw Lucy Whelan leading the way in an impressive 12th place.

Rebecca Cudahy loved every minute of the muddy conditions as she claimed 33rd place.

Oliver Ecob made an excellent debut for Buxton in the under-13 boys, coming in 13th.

Sienna Phillips had a great run in the under-15 girls to finish 13th.

The under-17 teams are having a fantastic season — the girls were in first place after the first race and managed to get another strong performance in this match, with Amy Whelan heading the team in fifth.

HeatherWilshaw and Ava Hazelhurst were 16th and 17th place respectively to retain a podium position.

The under-17 boys team were in second place in the previous match, but went one better this time, smashing the opposition.

They were led by super Sam Soles in second, Stu Diamond in fourth and Ed Diamond sixth, supported by Harry Bond in 13th and Dan Frewer 22nd.