Buxton AC put in impressive displays in nationwide competitions

Buxton runners enjoy the half marathon in Blackpool. Photo: Rosy Dideen

It may have been cold, but it hasn’t stopped Buxton AC members getting out this last month with some impressive results in races both on and off road.

On the second of February, some of the Buxton AC crew travelled to Cheshire to run in the Alasager five-mile race. The first Buxton member to finish was junior member Connie Jenneson in 30 minutes, 20 seconds, taking fourth lady.

Andy Lidstone finished in 150th place and took the club male vet 60 record by three minutes. Rebecca Corbett finished in 213th place, followed by Mark Jenneson, Kate Brown, Mark Whelan finished in 687th and Heather Fryer-Winder.

After a couple of cancellations due to windy and snowy weather, the next race in the Manchester Cross Country League took place at Kenworthy Woods.

The club was represented well in both the junior and senior races with notable performances from Nola Colebrook who was seventh under 11 girl, Connie Jenneson who was third under 17 girl, Katie Rolfe who was fifth lady vet 45-49 followed by Sam Willis who was tenth in the same age category.

Wendy Higginbottom was first lady vet aged 55-59 and, along with Sam and Katie, took Buxton ladies to the seventh team. Jake O’Donnell was fifth senior male aged 17-19 and Rob White fifth aged 50-54 while Steve Watson and Dave Soles were third and fifth males aged 60-64 respectively.

Continuing in cross country, Connie Jenneson took part in the National Cross Country Championships held at Parliament Hill in London. Racing against the top cross country runners in the country, she finished in a very respectable 38th out of 199 runners.

A coach of club members took a trip to the seaside for the Great Northwest Half Marathon in Blackpool.

First of the Buxton Runners Back was Andy Lidstone in 69th place at a time of 01:32:29, next came Callum D’Souza followed by Gary Donaldson, Katie Rolfe, Bill McDonald, Chris Greenwood, Rebecca Corbett (1st female vet 35), Jo Bednall (3rd female vet 55), Paul Markall, Heather Fryer-Winder, Duncan Bryant, Emma Wentworth, Shelia Bradley (1st female vet 65), Alan Talbot (1st male vet 70), Natalie Wild, Mandy Bromley (3rd female vet 60), Valerie Preston, Rachel Dowle and Nicola Sargeant.