Buxton AC juniors impress at English Schools Cross Country Championships

Amy Whelan finished 143rd overall.

The course was flat and fast and the weather conditions were dry and hot.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the junior girls, Connie Jennesson finished 251st out of 340 runners. Jack Cook ran in the junior boys finishing 214th out of 330 – both impressive results. In the seniors, Amy Whelan represented Greater Manchester finishing 143rd overall helping the team finish 3rd in the country. In the senior boys, 2 Buxton Juniors took part with Will Longden placing 32nd and Harry Bond 237th.

A lot of impressive results by the juniors as only 8 runners from each county are selected to run at this prestigious event with many of today’s Olympians and professional athletes starting their careers at this event in the past.