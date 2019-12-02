Boxer Massey hopes to win British title, and then defend it at Devonshire Dome

Chapel boxer Jack Massey plans to bring a Lonsdale Belt to the Peak District, and then defend it front of his local fans.

Massey heads to the York Hall in Bethnal Green, London on Thursday, December 19 to meet Richard Riakporhe for the vacant British cruiserweight championship.

The fight will be screened live on Sky Sports, and Massey says he hopes to entice the TV cameras to the Devonshire Dome in Buxton one day.

The 26-year-old has fought at the Dome four times in his professional career, and each time, he has won in front of a sell-out crowd.

Massey said: “I would love to win the title and then defend at the Dome next year.

“I’ve had a lot of interest from supporters who want to travel to London to support me, and I would love to defend the title at the Dome for them.

“It’s a great venue. When I fought there, the atmosphere was amazing, and the noise was unreal.

“There hadn’t been boxing in Buxton since the 1920s, so to take it back there after so long made me very proud.

“Now, I want to go back there as British champion.”

Massey has had a few hiccups on his journey to a title shot, but if he beats Riakporhe, the rewards could be huge, including a fight with new European champion Lawrence Okolie, who has vacated the British title.

He said: “Everyone who has boxed Riakporhe so far has done the same thing. They have allowed him to box at his range, using his long arms.

“When they try to get inside, he grabs hold. He’s awkward, he spoils and he makes fights messy. But I have the attributes to beat him.”