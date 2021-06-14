BOWLS: Keith is the star of the show in the Chapel Park derby

PAINSWICK, UNITED KINGDOM - APRIL 15: Members of the Falcon Bowling Club try to hit the jack as they play bowls on the green that was first rolled in 1554 on April 15 2008 in Painswick, England. The club, which has survived over 400 years and is said to be the oldest in the UK dating back to the sport's Elizabethan heyday, is under threat of closure due to dwindling membership. Just 60 people now regularly attend bowling events and competitions at the club, down from around 90 a few years ago. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

In the Chapel Park derby Keith Middleton racked up his 21 chalks in the minimum 11 ends. Phil and Gaz Clapham, Neil Hilbert, Paul Morris and Steve Barber also won in single figures in a landslide victory, Norman Hartnell the sole B team player victorious.

New Mills were the top scorers dropping just two while hosting Tideswell. Martin Wood and Terry Shaw were the visitors to reach the magic sign both by the narrowest of margins but the home side’s large aggregate victory was built on heavy hitting via Callum Briddon, Steve Allen, John Hall, John Guess and Adam Hawker.

Fairfield A had nine out of ten winners while entertaining Hadfield. Trevor Byatte and Gaz Hobdey fought out the home side’s kitty, Graham Whitehead for the visitors.

Single figure wins from Tim Peach and Derek Martin laid the path to Whaley Bridge A 's victory at home to High Lane A for whom John and Alan Dodd, Dave Hardman and Ian Bradbury put ticks in the win column.

Romiley Arms cruised to a 56 chalks win over Birch Hall in Division Two. Ivor Hulme and Derek Osbourne were their big hitters while Ryan Bancroft was the pick of the visitors.

Whaley Bridge B were the only away side to claim a win as they called at Trades Hall. Barry Egan and Josh Golpin led their charge while Brett Chapman, John Redfern and Daniel Beard managed to repel their opponents for the Trades boys.

In the Vets, Manor Park enjoyed their day out at Cote Heath, claiming a narrow win. Barry Clayton and Walter Smith were the pick of their five winners while Steve Bailey, Graham Morson and David Howe reached the finishing line for the home side.

Kevin Greener and Alan Yates led the way for Romiley Arms when High Lane B visited despite the best efforts from Mike Bowes and Jim Reid for the Lane.

New Mills had six out of eight winners when Spring Gardens A called. Ian Moore and Paul Keech were at the top of their game for the visitors but good wins by Steve Allen, John Hall, Chris Mourne and George Speakman eased the home team to victory.

High Lane A had a narrow home win against Glossop. Mike Nadin and Keith Tonge were the damagers in chief for them while for Glossop Ricky Wood and Andy Dawson hit the high spots.

In Division One of the Buxton League, it was a sombre return trip for Whaley Bridge B after their difficult night at Fairfield A. Phil Ritchie with 16 was the Whaley best as the power packed home team ran amok. John Guess, Phil Burns, Carl Critchlow, Willie Owen and Richard Peach showed very little mercy as they all romped home in single figures as the team laid out their seasons intention.

Peak Dale A put in a solid performance at Burbage. Brian Vale and Sam Fletcher were the visitors money men while homester Peter Monks was in sparkling form.

Birch Hall are showing much improved form and this week it was Tideswell who were the victims. Andy Jepson, Ryan Bancroft and Matt Bailey led the way as they all won in single figures and the 15 chalks the home side dropped were courtesy of Tideswell’s Paul Flint, Roger White and Paul Walton.

Youlgrave welcomed Chapel Park A and it was an epic struggle as the teams shared the winning cards. Barry Oldfield led the way for the home side as they claimed a narrow eight chalk victory while Steve Barber put in a skipper’s display for the visitors.

There were five games played in Division Two and five home victories was the order of the day of which two teams hit the maximum.

Hadfield, who are proving to be the surprise package, cruised to a big win as Rams Head called. Andrea Maxwell was the only visitor to handle the tricky green but fell by the narrowest of margins to Neil McGraw in a cracker of a game. Rita Oldham, Susan Pendlebury, Kath McDevitt and upcoming young player Luke Thomas were the home side’s big hitters.

Ron's Rockets at Chapel Park B were the other maximum scorers when they entertained Buxton Park B. For the visitors Roger Whysall was best but he fell at fourteen while Barry Fletcher, Dave Needham and Phil Walker led the charge for Chapel.

Peak Dale B had two losers at home to Cote Heath but only dropped six chalks in a convincing win. Beryl Sidebottom and Jill Melland were the best for Peak Dale while Andy Bailey and Graham Morson sang a duet for the visitors.

Anna Burton and Angela Allen were the pick of the Bradwell winners when Fairfield B paid a visit. The home side won the card count five three and the narrow victory by nine chalks despite the best efforts of Wendy Lowe and Gaz Hobdey for Fairfield.

Buxton Park A defeated Trades Hall by 21 as they dropped seventeen. Peter Freeman and Chas Barrick were the pick of the home sides five winners while for Trades Hall Keith Wardle, Daniel Beard and Lawrence Gash entered the winning enclosure, the last named after an epic against Trevor Gunner which was won by the narrowest of margins.

All roads lead to Whaley Bridge Bowling Club on Saturday, June 19 for the Cliff Ball Trophy.

Starting at 4pm. the competition features 16 of the Buxton League’s top bowlers.

LHoist UK have sponsored the competition which has a prize pot of over £500.

Players have qualified for the final day by winning one of the league's competitions or via the league’s averages ensuring that it's the cream of the local talent who earn their invite.

The 16 players who are vying for "The Stride for Pride" and have their name etched onto the coveted trophy are: Craig Shore, Peter Shore and Dave Mycock (all Burbage), Andy Edge, Richard Peach, John Guess (Holder), Willie Owen, Gary Hobdey and Stuart Sutton (all Fairfield), Matt Bradwell, Gary Clapham and John Hall (all Chapel Park), Mark Whelan, and Will Archibald (all Whaley Bridge), Callum Briddon (Peak Dale) and Daniel Beard (Trades Hall).

The draw will be made before the play commences and there is a re-draw each round. Practice is from 3pm until just before the start.

For winning one game players receive £30 which rises every game won, with the winner taking home £180.