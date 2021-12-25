Billy Godleman hopes new offer will inspire the next generation of Derbyshire cricketers

Billy Godleman says watching live cricket as a youngster inspired him to play. He hopes Derbyshire's new offer will do the same for other youngsters.

Junior Membership is free with the purchase of any full adult Membership before the Early Bird deadline, meaning a saving of £40 and the chance to see a full season of Derbyshire home cricket.

Derbyshire captain, Godleman, highlights the opportunity to watch live first-class cricket as a boy as one of the key drivers in his own love of the game, and he hopes the new offer will inspire some dreams for the next generation of Derbyshire players and supporters alike.

“I think it’s a brilliant initiative and I know there will be many local young fans who will hoping to come and watch next season,” he added.

“I know personally, from my own upbringing, that going to watch live professional cricket was a real inspiration to me, so the younger supporters and local players who can come and watch, hopefully that can enhance their chances of one day being out there winning games for the club.”

However, young supporters are not the only people Godleman is looking forward to seeing in 2022, as the club gears towards the first full season with unrestricted attendances since 2019.

With the full backing of The Incora County Ground faithful at every home game, as well as the arrivals of new Head of Cricket, Mickey Arthur, and Pakistan international, Shan Masood, hopes are high for a positive season.

“I know I speak on behalf of the whole squad when I talk about how much we have missed our members and supporters, particularly at home,” said Godleman.

“We’re so well supported and it really does make a difference when you’re at a critical moment in a game, you’ve got the Members there right behind you and cheering you on.

“Away from home, too, we’ve got a really loyal support team that will come and watch us everywhere, which we all really appreciate and we can’t wait to have them back for the full season next year.