Photographer Mark Taylor captured the action in this gallery. Have a look and see if you made the cut.
1. Can you spot a familiar face?
Buxton ABC's latest show at the Devonshire Dome attracted lots of clubs and fans.
Photo: Mark Taylor
2. Can you spot a familiar face?
Buxton ABC's latest show at the Devonshire Dome attracted lots of clubs and fans.
Photo: Mark Taylor
3.
Buxton ABC's latest show at the Devonshire Dome attracted lots of clubs and fans.
Photo: Mark Taylor
4. Can you spot a familiar face?
Buxton ABC's latest show at the Devonshire Dome attracted lots of clubs and fans.
Photo: Mark Taylor