All-rounder Whiteley signs new deal with Derbyshire

Ross Whiteley has extended his stay with Derbyshire.

All-rounder, Ross Whiteley, has triggered a one-year extension to stay at Derbyshire until the end of the 2026 season.

The 37-year-old, who was a member of the 2012 County Championship Division Two-winning side, reached the required number of appearances to trigger a one-year extension, having featured in both the Vitality Blast and Metro Bank One-Day Cup this season.

Whiteley, who has also won the Vitality Blast and Men’s Hundred twice, scored 270 runs in the Vitality Blast, while he also produced a match-winning 80 to defeat Notts Outlaws at The Central Co-op County Ground in 50-over cricket.

Renowned for his big-hitting and excellent fielding, Whiteley will remain with the county with whom he began his career until the end of the 2026 season, with the all-rounder likely to be a key figure in the Falcons challenges for silverware next summer.

Head of Cricket, Mickey Arthur, said: “I have often spoken about how you can’t buy experience and Ross is one of the most experienced white-ball cricketers in the county game. With the direction we are looking to take our team in, that experience will be vital in guiding our young players.

“Ross still has the ability to rise to the occasion and take a game away from the opposition, we’ve seen it multiple times in local derbies over the last two seasons and we look forward to more special performances in 2026.”

Whiteley added: “My search for silverware with the Falcons continues. I firmly believe we have a very talented squad, which has shown real promise in white ball cricket over the last two years despite results not always going our way.

“My goal to bring a white ball trophy to Derbyshire hasn’t changed over the last two seasons. The fans deserve to watch an exciting brand of cricket and that is what we aim to deliver in 2026 and beyond.

“I’m excited to work with the younger members of the squad and pass on my experience to help drive the search for success.”