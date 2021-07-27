Abbie Wood to go for gold after securing 200m IM final spot at Tokyo Olympics
Abbie Wood has progressed to the final of the Olympic 200m individual medley after another strong display in Tuesday morning’s semi-final.
Buxton’s Wood, 22, was third fastest in the heats and then produced a time of 2.09.56 to finish second behind American Kate Douglass and also be second fastest of all semi-finalists.
The 200m IM final will take place at 3.45am UK time in the early hours of Wednesday, with Wood favourably drawn in lane five.
Wood had previously helped the 4x100m women’s relay team to a fifth place finish in Sunday’s final and British record in the process – having won their semi-final earlier in the day.
Following the individual medley final, Wood will then take part in heat two of the 200m breaststroke at 11.41am UK time.
Keep an eye on the Advertiser website for news of Abbie’s progress.