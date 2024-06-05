Buxton Hockey Club’s Under-11 players George Bradbury, Daniel Clayton, Joel Clayton, Elliot Fox, Harry Griffin, Joseph Grindey, Sid Morris, Matthew Watson.Buxton Hockey Club’s Under-11 players George Bradbury, Daniel Clayton, Joel Clayton, Elliot Fox, Harry Griffin, Joseph Grindey, Sid Morris, Matthew Watson.
Buxton Hockey Club’s Under-11 players George Bradbury, Daniel Clayton, Joel Clayton, Elliot Fox, Harry Griffin, Joseph Grindey, Sid Morris, Matthew Watson.

25 retro snaps show folk from Buxton and the High Peak area enjoying getting active, including High Peak Athletics Club, Buxton Athletics Club, Buxton Junior School and Fairfield Endowed Junior School

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 15th Oct 2021, 10:43 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2024, 10:52 BST
This retro sports gallery takes a look at locals from Buxton and the High Peak area putting themselves through their paces.

The pictures show the area’s youngsters enjoying playing an active part in their local sports club and at school.

We have golf, rugby, athletics and plenty more.

Have a look and see if someone you know features.

And if you like this gallery, why not check out our retro section, here.

Youngsters representing High Peak Athletics Club.

1. High Peak Athletics Club

Youngsters representing High Peak Athletics Club. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Buxton Hockey Club’s Under-11s: George Bradbury, Daniel Clayton, Joel Clayton, Elliot Fox, Harry Griffin, Joseph Grindey, Sid Morris, Matthew Watson.

2. Buxton Hockey Club’s Under-11

Buxton Hockey Club’s Under-11s: George Bradbury, Daniel Clayton, Joel Clayton, Elliot Fox, Harry Griffin, Joseph Grindey, Sid Morris, Matthew Watson. Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
High Peak AC's Boys under 15 team celebrate victory,

3. High Peak Athletics Club

High Peak AC's Boys under 15 team celebrate victory, Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Players from Buxton RUFC U15s/U16s pose for a team pic in January 2011.

4. Buxton RUFC U15s/U16s

Players from Buxton RUFC U15s/U16s pose for a team pic in January 2011. Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:BuxtonHigh Peak