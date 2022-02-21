Harry Hibbert, of Chapel Golf Club, celebrated two holes in one on either side of the Atlantic.

15 retro pictures from the Buxton, New Mills and Chapel-en-le-Frith golf scene

It’s not the weather for it right now, but when the sun shines golf is always a great sport to enjoy.

By Stephen Thirkill
Monday, 21st February 2022, 9:42 am
That’s always been the case around the Buxton area with golf club’s enjoying plenty of success – none more so than during previous lockdown spells.

Our latest retro gallery takes a look back at past successes and just some of the people who have helped their club’s thrive.

The pictures focus on 2013 and 2014 and have a golfer who got not one, but two, holes in one as well as past winners of competitions in those years.

1. Buxton and High Peak Golf Club

Paul Waring and Cheryl Scowen, the 2012 captains of Buxton and High Peak Golf Club, presented the charity proceeds of their year to Clive Dennis of the St John Ambulance and Roger Bennett of the Buxton Mountain Rescue Team

Photo: Jason Chadwick

2. Chapel Golf Club

Chapel Golf Club captain Marcus Wood with Josh Arnfield in 2013.

Photo: contributed

3. Buxton & High Peak Golf Club

Members of Buxton & High Peak Golf Club enjoy a lady captain's prize-winners day back in 2013.

Photo: Contributed

4. Chapel Golf Club

Ben Shelmerdine scored a 72 to ensure he was crowned the 2013 junior champion at Chapel GC's recent President Day.

Photo: submitted pic

