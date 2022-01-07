Buxton and High Peak cricket scene

15 great retro pictures from the Buxton and High Peak cricket scene down the years

England are failing miserably in Australia and the weather is far too cold outside.

By Stephen Thirkill
Friday, 7th January 2022, 11:10 am
Updated Friday, 7th January 2022, 11:16 am

But summer sunshine, and the return of local league cricket, will be here before we know it. This week we’ve dug out these retro cricket pictures from across our patch.

Take a look and see if you, or someone you know, made the cut. If you have pictures for us, email [email protected]

1. Dove Holes v Birch

Doves Holes face Birch in a league fixture.

Photo: ROBIN BURNS

Photo Sales

2. Whaley Bridge v Old Glossop

Old Glossop's Matthew Woodcock plays a shot.

Photo: JPI Media

Photo Sales

3. Whaley Bridge v Old Glossop

Old Glossop's Jonny Wright bats against Whaley Bridge. Picture by Dan Westwell

Photo: JPI Media

Photo Sales

4. New Mills v Hadfield

Hadfield's Alex Ball bowls to New Mills Callum Firth

Photo: JPI Media

Photo Sales
BuxtonHigh PeakEnglandAustralia
Next Page
Page 1 of 4