15 great Buxton and High Peak retro cricket pictures to help us dream of summer time weather

But at least we know summer sunshine and better weather is out.

Here our latest gallery takes a look at our area’s local cricket teams to help us dream of those long summer days out and about.

Take a look and see if you, or someone you know, made the cut. If you have any cricket, or other retro pictures for us, email [email protected]

1. Dove Holes v Birch Doves Holes face Birch in a league fixture. Photo: ROBIN BURNS Photo Sales

2. Whaley Bridge v Old Glossop Old Glossop's Matthew Woodcock plays a shot. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

3. Whaley Bridge v Old Glossop Old Glossop's Jonny Wright bats against Whaley Bridge. Picture by Dan Westwell Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

4. New Mills v Hadfield Hadfield's Alex Ball bowls to New Mills Callum Firth Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales