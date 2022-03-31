A former Buxton U11 side.

15 great Buxton and High Peak retro cricket pictures to help us dream of summer time weather

It’s pretty cold, wet and miserable outside right now.

By Stephen Thirkill
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 7:43 am

But at least we know summer sunshine and better weather is out.

Here our latest gallery takes a look at our area’s local cricket teams to help us dream of those long summer days out and about.

Take a look and see if you, or someone you know, made the cut. If you have any cricket, or other retro pictures for us, email [email protected]

1. Dove Holes v Birch

Doves Holes face Birch in a league fixture.

Photo: ROBIN BURNS

2. Whaley Bridge v Old Glossop

Old Glossop's Matthew Woodcock plays a shot.

Photo: JPI Media

3. Whaley Bridge v Old Glossop

Old Glossop's Jonny Wright bats against Whaley Bridge. Picture by Dan Westwell

Photo: JPI Media

4. New Mills v Hadfield

Hadfield's Alex Ball bowls to New Mills Callum Firth

Photo: JPI Media

