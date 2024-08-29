New team players for New Mills Tennis Club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

New Mills Tennis Club, situated in the Heart of the High Peak, welcomes additional team players.

The club has mixed,ladies and men's teams competing in winter and summer.

The club prides itself on an inclusive approach with juniors and those newer to the game getting matchplay experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An interesting history too, with the 2012 season and multiple rain cancellations leading to five matches on five consecutive days Sunday through to Thursday for the Men's team, all on tarmac courts.

The club has brand new all weather courts. Those interested can just turn up on a Sunday morning from 11am till 1pm.

Families are especially welcome and there is a full autumn coaching programme.