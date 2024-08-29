New team players for New Mills Tennis Club
New Mills Tennis Club, situated in the Heart of the High Peak, welcomes additional team players.
The club has mixed,ladies and men's teams competing in winter and summer.
The club prides itself on an inclusive approach with juniors and those newer to the game getting matchplay experience.
An interesting history too, with the 2012 season and multiple rain cancellations leading to five matches on five consecutive days Sunday through to Thursday for the Men's team, all on tarmac courts.
The club has brand new all weather courts. Those interested can just turn up on a Sunday morning from 11am till 1pm.
Families are especially welcome and there is a full autumn coaching programme.
