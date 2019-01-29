New name for Derbyshire’s ground after deal with Pattonair

THE home of Derbyshire County Cricket Club is to be renamed after it agreed a major sponsorship deal with one of the region’s most successful companies.

Pattonair, the world-leading aerospace and defence supply chain service provider, has agreed an investment into the club to support Derbyshire’s playing ambitions and investment in facilities.

As part of the four-year deal, the firm becomes the club’s principal partner and has naming rights over the Pattonair County Ground in Derby, where it employs about 600 people.

Ryan Duckett, chief executive of the club, said: “We have worked closely with Pattonair in recent years and it is fantastic that we have been able to extend our partnership further.

“Their backing will allow us to continue investing on the field and further develop the ground.”