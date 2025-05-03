New Mills Tennis results
Playing in their opening match of the season away against unbeaten Division leaders Prestbury 3,New Mills Men's 1st team were defeated 11 sets to 1.
Despite the loss,played on a fast artifical grass surface,there were promising signs for New Mills with many close fought sets decided on a single service break.
The side next have tough away match vs Ryecroft 1 followed by Didsbury 3 at home. The club are looking for new players and also have a ladies team who also compete in the same league.