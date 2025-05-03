New Mills Tennis results

By Chris Morton
Contributor
Published 3rd May 2025, 15:14 BST
Updated 4th May 2025, 08:12 BST
Playing in their opening match of the season away against unbeaten Division leaders Prestbury 3,New Mills Men's 1st team were defeated 11 sets to 1.

Despite the loss,played on a fast artifical grass surface,there were promising signs for New Mills with many close fought sets decided on a single service break.

The side next have tough away match vs Ryecroft 1 followed by Didsbury 3 at home. The club are looking for new players and also have a ladies team who also compete in the same league.

