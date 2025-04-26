New Mills Tennis Club make a positive start

Nmtc

New Mills Tennis club ladies team made a promising start to their 2025 season with an away 6 ..6 draw vs Davenport 4.

The side play in the North East Cheshire League and are looking for additional players this season.

New Mills men's 1st team have their first match away vs Prestbury 3 next week. New Mills TC has three New all weather courts,active social tennis and a full junior and adult coaching programme.

For more information please look for us on social media or LTA clubspark. Memberships are reasonable and the club is inclusive for all ages and abilities.