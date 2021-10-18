Superbike title blow for Christian Iddon

Christian Iddon in Brands Hatch action.

Aboard the factory-supported VisionTrack Ducati Panigale V4 RR, he was one of four riders still in with a realistic shot of the title going into the final two races.

But, despite his opening day podium, a combination of a fourth-place finish for Iddon coupled with title rival Tarran Mackenzie winning the day’s opening race saw him miss out on the crown.

And in the day's final race he crashed out on the final lap.

It wasn’t the finish that Iddon nor Paul Bird’s Penrith-based team were looking for as not only did they relinquish their title after two years, but it meant Iddon could only finish fourth in the final standings after the 11 round and 33-race season.

“The plan was to become British champion this weekend, and not to end up in the medical centre but that’s how it goes sometimes,” said Iddon.

“I honestly thought after the recent run of results and yesterday’s podium that I stood a really good chance.

“But I didn’t have the pace to take it to the leaders in today’s opening race and with Taz winning, that put paid to my hopes.

“And then it all ended in disaster in the second race when I was taken out and that was that.

“Thanks to the team and our sponsors for all their efforts this season, it wasn’t meant to be, and congratulations to Taz and the McAMS Yamaha team.”

Team co-ordinator Johnny Mowatt added: “It’s been a mixed day which has been a bit like our year, I guess.

“Christian didn’t have the pace to fight all the way to the end and was lacking a bit in the last few laps.

“Being taken out by another rider is a far from ideal way to end the season but he can take pride in his season and how he came back strongly in the Showdown after a bit of a blip mid-season.

“We’ll look to get to the bottom of everything over the winter and come back fighting as PBM do.

“We’ll regroup as a team, take some valuable time off and be back stronger in 2022.