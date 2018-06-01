Winstanley overcomes Jacklin in BDO World Trophy

Buxton's Lorraine Winstanley proved too strong for Gainsborough's Paula Jacklin in day two of the Ladies World Darts Trophy in Preston.

Number one seed Winstanley came racing out of the blocks against Jacklin, taking the first two legs in 18 and 16 darts.

However, double trouble in the third leg for both players proved costly for Jacklin as Winstanley held her nerve and took a 3-0 lead.

Jacklin fought back in the fourth with an 18-dart leg, but Winstanley’s power scoring in the fifth and a 105 checkout secured her the win 4-1 with a 76.77 average.

Winstanley will now face Anca Zijlstra in Saturday's quarter-finals.