Variety of nominations for Buxton Athletics Club

Members of Buxton Athletics Club were nominated in a variety of categories at the High Peak Sports Awards at the Pavilion Gardens’ Octagon.

Sheila Bradley, who has been the beating heart of the club for more than 30 years, was nominated and came runner up in the Services To Sport category.

Sheila has taken on various roles from club secretary to race organiser and has been an inspiration to members young and old. An avid fund raiser for Buxton’s partnership charity, The Thomas Theyer Award, and along with her husband Jim, lifelong club president, has made Buxton AC a national award winning gem.

Buxton AC junior Will Longden was runner up in the category of Junior Sportsman of the Year. Will took the fell running scene by storm in his very first season. Having won several local races, Will joined the Buxton team to take on the English Junior Fellrunning Championships - a series of six races undertaken in some of the most challenging mountainous landscapes the Lake District, Yorkshire Dales and Derbyshire have to offer. He won silver in the U15s boys championships.

In the Junior Team of the Year, the Buxton AC juniors were runners up in the club category while the schools category was won by the Chapel School Fell Running Team. The team of Will Longden, Sam Soles, Stu and Ed Diamond, all Buxton AC members, won team bronze medals at the English Schools Fell Running Championships held in Sedburgh. All four boys were also part of the Buxton AC Juniors Fell team who came fourth team in the English Junior Fell Running Championships, out of over 59 clubs taking part. Finally, in the last category of the evening, Rachel Dowle was runner up in the Coach of The Year.

Rachel said: “I accept this nomination for all the amazing volunteer coaches and assistant coaches at Buxton AC who work tirelessly to support the youngsters to reach their potential, appreciate the benefits of a healthy lifestyle and enjoy sport. I am so humbled to have been nominated. It is reward enough to see the youngsters enjoying their running, making friends and making progress but it is also lovely to have your efforts recognised. Buxton AC has given me and my family so much over the years - community, support, friendship - I am so glad to be able to give something back!”