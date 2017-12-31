Tom Wooley ready for another season with Buxton Hitmen

Derbyshire born Tom Woolley returns to Hi-Edge raceway for his second consecutive season and fifth season in all in Buxton colours.

Woolley, who skippered the Hitmen last season, is one of the most popular riders at Hi-Edge raceway with the supporters.

He said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be back at Buxton next season. I have an infinity with Buxton as my career basically started there although I did enjoy my season at Belle Vue back in 2016 as I feel it improved me as a rider and on my return to Hi-Edge raceway last season.

“I put a couple of points onto my average and I will be looking to do the same next year and hopefully I can be pushing as a heat leader in the team.

“I had a couple of guest bookings in the SGB Championship this year and that was an experience and I learned quite a bit from the experience and if I can get a good start to the season maybe I can get a few more guest bookings or maybe even a team place but we will have to see how it goes.

“The team is starting to take shape and I feel that Connor Coles is a steal on his average and Lewis Whitmore has bags of potential so I’m pleased with the way things are going team wise and I’m pleased everything is now sorted out and can look forward to getting ready for the start of the season.”

Team manager Josh Moss said tghe signing was agreat news for the club.

He said:“Tom came back to the club last season and significantly improved his average after a year away at Belle Vue he had to have an operation on his shoulder and after he had to hit the ground running and then continued when he returned to Buxton.

“He has always been consistent and reliable both home and away and hopefully he can continue this in 2018. Tom and I have known each other for a number of years and I really think this can only help in our relationship working together next season.”