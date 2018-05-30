SLIDESHOW: Runners battle through heat in 37th Buxton Half Marathon

The sun greeted 303 runners who took on the 37th Buxton Half Marathon.

The 13.1-mile race, sponsored by Lomas Distribution, began at Buxton Opera House and finished in the Pavilion Gardens.

There was an added detour through the gardens for the first time this year due to a reassessment of the distance.

The course took the runners up the main road to Axe Edge then onto the single track road taking in Dalehead, High Edge, Dowel Dale and the breath taking Parkhouse Hill.

It rejoined the main road at Glutton Bridge to start the return back to Buxton via Brierlow bar and Harpurhill.

The prize giving was hosted by Chris Bent of Buxton AC on the bandstand with the added help from the quartet of saxophonists supplying a fanfare for each prize awarded.

The race itself was won by Chris Oddy, who retained his title from last year in a time of one hour, 15 minutes and 36 seconds.

The full list of results can be seen below: 1st Male: Chris Oddy 1:15:36; 1st Female: Lisa Giampalma 1:40:13; 1st MU20 Joe Purvis 1:56:34 (Buxton AC); 1st FV35 Emma Sharples 1:42:51; 1st MV40 Stephen Crook 1:23:10; 1st FV40 Angelique Bueler 1:53:25; 1st MV45 Richard O’sullivan 1:26:21; 1st FV45 Vikki Murphy 1:45:28; 1st MV50 David Allinson 1:26:16; 1st FV50 Susan Karmazyn 1:56:03; 1st MV55 Paul Burton 1:29:06; 1st FV55 Penelope Barber 1:51:33; 1st MV60 Chris Green 1:40:57; 1st FV60 Moira Hunt 2:09:07; 1st MV65 Alan Talbot 1:51:17; 1st FV65 Maddy Collinge 2:12:56; 1st MV70 Neil Oxley 1:47:01.

“Buxton AC look forward to welcoming the runners and families back to Buxton next year on the 26th May 2019 for hopefully another glorious Bank Holiday weekend. Many thanks to all the marshals for helping to make it such a brilliant event. It’s what makes our town half marathon great,” said a Buxton Half Marathon spokesperson.