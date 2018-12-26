Sam Soles impresses for Buxon Athletic Club

Sam Soles lead the way for Buxton Athletics Club in the U17 boys race at the latest round of the North Staffordshire Cross Country League.

The freezing rain and subzero temperatures made the already slippy, slidy, muddy course all the more challenging.

But Sam battled through to finish sixth in his race, which was enough to put him on the podium in bronze position at the overall presentation for the end of the league.

Sisters Rachel and Rebecca Cudahy ran in the U11 girls race and finished 21st and 30th.

Rachel improved her overall position by two places and Rebecca by an amazing 11 places - the girls finished 20th and 32nd overall in the final standings,.

In the U11 boys Jonty Brown and Matt Rolfe also had great runs to finish ninth (equal best position) and 11th - his best performance by 19 places.

At the end of the series Jonty came eighth and Matt 27th.

In the U13 race Grace Bond came in 31st, improving her overall series position to 29th overall.

Team mate Sienna Philips also running in the U13 category completed the series in a fantastic 8th position.

In the U15 girls race Amy Whelan came in 12th with team mate Abbie Fryer-Winder came in 20th in this race.

Amy completed the series just outside the odium places in 5th position and Abbie improved her standing to finish 17th overall.

Harry Bond ran in the U15 boys race finishing an outstanding fifth in this race, moving his overall placing to sixth.

Heather Wilshaw also ran her best race of the series to finish fifth, which also moved up the league to finish in seventh spot overall In the U17 girl.