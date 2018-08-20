PDC Worlds a ‘money can’t buy experience’ for women

World Number One darts player Lorraine Winstanley says the two women who qualify for the PDC World Championships will have an experience that “money can’t buy”.

Buxton’s Winstanley has confirmed she will compete in the UK and Ireland qualifier in Milton Keynes on Sunday 25th November for the chance to showcase her talents on the world darts’ biggest stage.

Winstanley said: “It’s going to be such a hard job qualifying for getting one of those spots. Fair play to whoever gets through. They will have had to have worked hard but we’re all after a piece of the action.”

And added: “The publicity that is going to surround those two slots is going to be massive. It’s a money can’t buy experience. We’ve got to try and go for it.”

Her decision follows the Professional Darts Corporation’s announcement to guarantee two female qualifiers for the 2019 championships - a spot for the UK and Ireland and another for a competitor from the rest of the world.

The rest of the world qualifier will take place in Germany on 17th November.

“Even if you don’t think you’re in with a shout, get your entry in, we’re looking for great support,” she said. “These opportunities don’t come along that often. We don’t know what’s going to come off the back of this.

“It may be a one hit wonder, it may be that if there’s plenty of entries in and plenty of response then we might get something off the back of it. We may get a ladies tour - you never know - we may not. But if you don’t get the support then nothing is going to happen. Until we give it a go we don’t know what’s going to happen.”

And added: “We’re hoping for a womens tour - that would be brilliant. If it’s a one hit wonder then we’ll take it while it’s there. It’s so exciting.

“We’re just giving it a shot for the girls and hoping for the best.

“The standard has risen so much in recent years you’ve got to put that practice in, you’ve got to find that fight. It’s getting harder and harder which is making the games better and better.”