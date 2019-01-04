Medal joy for Buxton Taekwondo Club student

A member of Buxton Taekwondo Club is celebrating after winning a bronze medal in a prestigious national competition.

Joseph Dixon entered many events during 2018, but by far the biggest was the British Taekwondo Championships in Bristol, which featured over 2,000 competitors.

And the eight-year-old, who is described as a “dedicated” student by his instructor Jane Kirk, returned home with a bronze medal in the sparring section.

Jane added: “Joseph enjoys nothing more than competing. He is a pleasure to teach, and over the years I have seen his confidence and skills improve greatly.

“Joseph is hoping to continue his success throughout this year.”

Anyone interested in joining Buxton Taekwondo Club can contact Jane on 07807 142 169.