Lorraine Winstanley enrols for PDC UK Qualifying School

Women’s darts player Lorraine Winstanley will this week compete at the 2019 PDC UK Qualifying School.

Winstanley, from Buxton, confirmed her entry following a final appearance at the BDO World Championships.

The final two players on each of the four days will win an automatic PDC Tour Card, with 19 total up for grabs.

Winstanley said: “I’m going to Q-School.

“I’ve said for a few years I would like to go for the experience but restrictions in our contract have always stopped us from going.

“Those restrictions this year have been lifted so we’re going to give it a go.

“There are seven of the top eight ladies attending and we want to show we’re serious about darts.

“With Barry Hearn opening the two slots for the championships in November it gave us a taste of playing under those conditions.

“It was amazing and I came away from that, even though I didn’t get through, thinking I want to play under these conditions.

“That was the turning point for me.

“I’ll give Q-School a bash, purely for the experience.”

Q School will take place from January 17-20 at Wigan’s Robin Park Tennis Centre, with close to 400 players set to compete.