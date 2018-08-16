Joshua Moss pleased with performance levels as Buxton Hitmen lose to Birmingham Brummies

Buxton put up a spirited performance against the Birmingham Brummies’ in the Travel Plus National League despite losing 55-34 at Perry Barr on Wednesday night.

Hitmen team manager Joshua Moss said: “while it is disappointing to lose I have to say I’m pleased with the performance and it showed we have improved over the season as we beat our previous score in the National Trophy here earlier in the season.

“Everyone put in a tremendous amount of effort and I hope that the supporters were entertained at Perry Barr as the score line and the racing on the night doesn’t do us justice.”

The Brummies’ went in front with an opening heat 4-2 from Tom Bacon who took the chequered flag ahead of Hitmen guest Danny Ayres with Callum Walker third, Bacon chalking up one of the fastest times of the season at Perry Barr.

Corban Pavitt and Sam Woolley made the gate in heat two, but Woolley couldn’t hold on as the Brummies’ pairing of Josh Embleton and Sheldon Davies took the minor placings.

A further 4-2 for the home side extended Birmingham’s lead to four points with James Shanes and Embleton gained a 4-2 over Connor Coles as the Hitmen trail 14-10.

A couple of further 4-2 advantages and a drawn heat saw the Hitmen trail 25-17 at the halfway point of the meeting with some good racing especially in heat seven as Coles and skipper Tom Woolley out gated James Shanes who then went between the Buxton pairing down the home straight to take victory.

The Brummies’ extended their lead with a 5-0 in heat eight from Walker and Embleton after Pavitt and then Lewis Whitmore were both excluded after falling, opening a 13-point lead for the West Midlands outfit.

Hitmen number one Ayres had a superb ride to take victory in the next race as he dived up the inside on Leon Flint before passing Danyon Hume off the final turn to take victory.

Bacon and Walker combined for a 4-2 over Coles to leave the Hitmen trailing the home side 37-22 at the interval.

Heat eleven saw a superb tussle between Ayres and Shanes before the home rider got the victory with Davies taking third for a Brummies’ 4-2.

A further three 4-2 heat advantages saw the Brummies’ take all three points on offer.

Heat fifteen saw the Hitmen gain a 4-2 heat advantage as the Buxton pairing missed the gate but Ayres overhauled Hume before Bacon suffered an engine failure while leading handing Ayres victory with Hume second and Coles third.

BIRMINGHAM 55: Tom Bacon 12, Leon Flint 10+1, James Shanes 10, Danyon Hume 8, Callum Walker 6, Josh Embleton 5+2, Sheldon Davies 4

BUXTON 34: Danny Ayres 14, Connor Coles 10+1, Tom Woolley 7+1, Corban Pavitt 3, Lewis Whitmore 0, Sam Woolley 0, James Cockle r/r